Sensex tanks 772 points as AI fears rattle global markets
The Indian stock market opened Friday on a rough note—Sensex was down 772 points in the pre-open session and Nifty slipped close to 25,500.
The main reason? Global worries about how AI could shake up tech companies were among the major contributing factors, alongside stronger-than-expected US jobs data and muted global cues.
US and Asian markets felt the heat
It's not just India—US markets took a hit too, with the Nasdaq down over 2%. Asian markets like Japan and Australia also slid.
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that global tech trends (and AI fears) can ripple everywhere.
Nifty's support levels might offer buying opportunities
India's inflation nudged up to 2.75% in January thanks to pricier food and gold.
Even with the dip in market mood, experts say Nifty's support levels around 25,500-25,400 could offer chances for buyers willing to ride out the bumps.