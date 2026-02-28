Sensex tanks 961 points, Nifty falls below 25,200 mark
Indian stock markets took a sharp hit on Friday, February 27, 2026—Sensex dropped by 961 points to close at 81,287, while Nifty fell below the key 25,200 mark.
The drop represented a large single-day fall in the benchmark indices.
A look at the day's highlights
If you're following markets or just curious about your money's future, this is a big deal.
Almost every major sector was down—especially financial services and real estate. Big names like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank saw notable losses.
Out of the main stocks tracked, most ended in the red.
Why is the market acting this way?
Investors are feeling nervous thanks to global uncertainty—think trade worries and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
With more stocks falling than rising across the board, confidence is clearly shaky right now.