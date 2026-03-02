Sensex tanks over 1,000 points as Iran's Khamenei reportedly killed
The Indian stock market had a rough Monday, with the Sensex dropping over 1,000 points—its third straight day in the red.
This sharp fall came after news of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei being killed in US-Israel airstrikes, sparking worries about more Middle East turmoil.
As a result, the combined value of BSE-listed firms slipped below ₹457 lakh crore.
Nifty Bank, IT hit hard
Big drops like this can shake up everything from your investment apps to job prospects in affected sectors.
Nifty Bank and IT stocks were hit especially hard (Nifty Bank down over 2%, Nifty IT slipped close to 2%), and nearly 900 companies touched their lowest prices in a year.
The cumulative market capitalisation dropped from ₹467.4 lakh crore on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
Oil prices rise, defense stocks gain
Oil prices are climbing past $78 a barrel, making things tougher for industries like aviation and chemicals. The rupee also slid against the dollar, adding pressure.
On the flip side: oil producers like ONGC and defense stocks such as BEL managed to gain despite all the chaos.