Sensex tanks over 1,000 points as US-Iran tensions escalate
The Indian stock market took a big hit on Monday, with the Sensex dropping over 1,000 points and the Nifty falling sharply too.
The sell-off comes after major US-Israel airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, sparking fears across global markets.
Foreign investors pulling out money
Rising US-Iran tensions could push up oil prices and make things pricier back home—think fuel and flights.
Foreign investors are pulling out their money (over ₹7,500 crore on Friday), and the rupee has weakened, which could mean more expensive imports for India.
Airlines, logistics bracing for higher costs
Iran has hit back by targeting US bases in nearby countries and threatening a key oil route.
With Brent crude possibly shooting up to $100 a barrel, companies that use lots of fuel—like airlines or logistics—are bracing for higher costs.
Meanwhile, some oil producers and defense companies might actually benefit from all this upheaval.