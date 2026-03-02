Sensex tanks over 1,000 points as US-Iran tensions escalate

Rising US-Iran tensions could push up oil prices and make things pricier back home—think fuel and flights. Foreign investors are pulling out their money (over ₹7,500 crore on Friday), and the rupee has weakened, which could mean more expensive imports for India.

Airlines, logistics bracing for higher costs

Iran has hit back by targeting US bases in nearby countries and threatening a key oil route.

With Brent crude possibly shooting up to $100 a barrel, companies that use lots of fuel—like airlines or logistics—are bracing for higher costs.

Meanwhile, some oil producers and defense companies might actually benefit from all this upheaval.