Sensex tanks over 1,200 points, Nifty falls below 25,500 mark
Markets opened lower on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty both dropping after a sharp selloff that sent the Sensex down 1,236.11 points to 82,498.14 and the Nifty down 365 points to 25,454.35 the day before.
Rising crude oil prices and fresh worries about US-Iran tensions have investors feeling cautious, ending a recent rally across sectors like auto, finance, IT, and consumer stocks.
Experts suggest focusing on quality stocks
If you're tracking your investments or thinking about entering the market, it's a reminder that global events can hit closer to home than you'd think.
Volatility is up—India VIX jumped over 10%—so expect some bumps ahead.
But experts like V.K. Vijayakumar from Geojit say there are still bright spots: "use the current weakness in the market to buy fairly valued high quality stocks in banking and financials, autos, pharmaceuticals, hotels, leading capital goods and telecom."
US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices weigh on markets
The main culprit is uncertainty. Brent crude spiked to $72 per barrel after warnings from President Trump to Iran raised fears of supply disruptions.
That ripple effect dragged down big indexes—showing how quickly global headlines can impact your portfolio.