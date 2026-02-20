Sensex tanks over 1,200 points, Nifty falls below 25,500 mark

Experts suggest focusing on quality stocks

If you're tracking your investments or thinking about entering the market, it's a reminder that global events can hit closer to home than you'd think.

Volatility is up—India VIX jumped over 10%—so expect some bumps ahead.

But experts like V.K. Vijayakumar from Geojit say there are still bright spots: "use the current weakness in the market to buy fairly valued high quality stocks in banking and financials, autos, pharmaceuticals, hotels, leading capital goods and telecom."