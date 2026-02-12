Sensex tanks over 400 points, Nifty slips below 25,850

IT stocks take a hit

Major names like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech saw their shares drop — Infosys about 7.37%, TCS about 6.99%, HCL Tech about 4.58%, and Wipro about 3.79% — wiping out nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore in value.

Investors are getting nervous that AI could cut into regular outsourcing work.

Global investment firm Jefferies even trimmed its exposure to Indian IT stocks—signaling that doubts about the future of old-school IT are spreading.