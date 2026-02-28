Sensex tanks over 700 points, Nifty settles below 17,800 mark
February ended on a rough note for Indian stocks, with the Sensex dropping 1.2% and Nifty falling 1.3% in a single session—wiping out ₹5 lakh crore from market value in just one day.
Both indices ended nearly where they started in February.
How did the indices perform?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, this dip shows how quickly things can change.
Big names like HDFC Bank saw notable falls, and most major sectors took a hit.
What's weighing on investor sentiment?
Global tensions (like stalled US-Iran nuclear talks) spooked investors, while foreign funds pulled out ₹7,536 crore on Friday alone.
Meanwhile, domestic investors stepped up but logged their lowest monthly buys in almost a year.
Tech stocks barely held steady after AI disruptions shook up the sector all month.