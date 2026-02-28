Sensex tanks over 700 points, Nifty settles below 17,800 mark Business Feb 28, 2026

February ended on a rough note for Indian stocks, with the Sensex dropping 1.2% and Nifty falling 1.3% in a single session—wiping out ₹5 lakh crore from market value in just one day.

Both indices ended nearly where they started in February.