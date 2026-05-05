Sensex tanks nearly 750 points: What's behind today's decline?

The Indian stock market witnessed a major slump on Tuesday, with the Sensex plummeting by almost 750 points. The fall was mainly attributed to rising crude oil prices, a record low rupee, and continued global uncertainty. Around 12pm, the Sensex was down by 747.97 points or 0.96% at 76,521.43 while Nifty50 fell by some 233 points or nearly 1% to around 23,886.

Market pressure Surge in crude oil prices The surge in crude oil prices has been a major factor behind today's market slump. Brent crude hit an intraday high of $115.3 per barrel on Monday amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. Although prices eased slightly on Tuesday, Brent is still hovering around $113, putting pressure on markets. Higher oil prices are especially concerning for India as it imports most of its crude, leading to inflation and increased input costs for companies.

Currency impact Plunge in Indian rupee The Indian rupee has also come under severe pressure, hitting a fresh all-time low of around 95.4 against the US dollar. A weak rupee makes imports more expensive and reduces returns for foreign investors, often leading to cautious flows and selling in equities. Experts say the sharp rise in crude oil prices since the start of the US-Iran conflict has worsened the outlook for the rupee, with global brokerages now expecting further weakness in the currency.

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Investment concerns Foreign investor sentiment weak Foreign investor sentiment continues to remain weak, with foreign outflows from Indian equities already crossing $21.52 billion in 2026 so far. This continued selling pressure has been a major factor behind market weakness. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said "The resumption of hostilities in the Hormuz strait and the consequent rise in oil prices are headwinds for the markets. The rupee slide is also unfavorable from a foreign flows perspective."

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Sectoral impact Broad-based selling across sectors The market slump today has resulted in broad-based selling across sectors. Twelve of the 16 major sectoral indices are trading in red, with financial stocks being among the biggest drags. Heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have seen notable declines. Other sectors such as IT, pharma, metal and realty are also trading lower, reflecting broad-based weakness. However, some pockets showed resilience with Nifty Media rising by 1.13% while FMCG and IT indices managed small gains.