Sensex tanks over 900 points, Nifty settles below 17,500 mark
Indian stock markets took a sharp hit on Thursday—Sensex dropped 1.5% and Nifty slid 1.4%, wiping out ₹6.4 lakh crore in market capitalization.
Volatility spiked as well, making it a rough day for anyone tracking their portfolio.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about numbers—higher global oil prices (thanks to US-Iran tensions) and rupee weakness and imported inflation risks are making things shaky for India, which relies on imported oil for most of its needs.
When these costs go up, everything from transport to groceries can get pricier.
A look at the highlights
Rising tensions between the US and Iran have sent crude oil prices soaring, while rupee weakness and imported inflation risks have kept investors on edge.
Most sectors ended deep in the red—showing how quickly global events can ripple through your investments back home.