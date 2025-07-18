Sensex today: Indian indices likely to open flat—SGX Nifty indicates

Key levels to watch out for

Investor vibes are pretty subdued thanks to global uncertainty and slow earnings, but there's still some support from money flowing in.

While IT stocks are struggling, sectors like auto, real estate, banking, FMCG, and pharma might offer some trading chances.

For Nifty watchers: 25,200 is the key resistance level and 25,100 is support—so keep an eye on that 25k-25.3k range.

Experts say the market feels a bit bearish right now with lots of call writing happening; sideways movement around 25,150 seems likely as expiry nears.