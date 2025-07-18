CEAT's Q1 profit dips 27% year-on-year, but revenue grows

CEAT is eyeing global markets

Despite the dip in profit, CEAT's revenue grew 10.5% year-on-year to ₹3,529 crore.

CEO Arnab Banerjee credits this steady growth to strong sales in both OEM (original equipment) and replacement tires.

He also shared that CEAT is leaning into trends like premium and electric vehicles, with an eye on global markets if things stay stable worldwide.