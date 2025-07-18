Next Article
CEAT's Q1 profit dips 27% year-on-year, but revenue grows
CEAT, the Mumbai-based tire maker, saw its net profit fall 27% to ₹154 crore in Q1 compared to last year.
But it's not all bad news—profits actually jumped 55% from the previous quarter, showing some bounce-back after a tough period.
CEAT is eyeing global markets
Despite the dip in profit, CEAT's revenue grew 10.5% year-on-year to ₹3,529 crore.
CEO Arnab Banerjee credits this steady growth to strong sales in both OEM (original equipment) and replacement tires.
He also shared that CEAT is leaning into trends like premium and electric vehicles, with an eye on global markets if things stay stable worldwide.