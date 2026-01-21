Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points as global worries hit markets
Business
Indian stock markets took a sharp hit on Tuesday—Sensex dropped 1,066 points and Nifty slipped below 25,250.
That's their steepest single-day percentage decline in more than eight months.
Why should you care?
If you invest or just keep an eye on your money, this dip matters.
Foreign investors sold equities worth about ₹2,938 crore on Tuesday. The rupee also slid to a record low of 91.19 per dollar, and smaller stocks got hit even harder than the big names.
What's behind the slide?
Global trade tensions are rattling everyone—Trump's new tariff threats and policies have spooked markets worldwide.
Wall Street fell by 2%, Asia followed suit, and now all eyes are on upcoming earnings from major Indian companies to see what happens next.