Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points as markets hit a 3-month low (the lowest since October 2025)

India's stock market had a rough Tuesday—Sensex dropped 1,066 points and Nifty sank to its lowest in three months (the lowest since October 2025). Nearly ₹10 lakh crore in value was wiped out in a single day.

Why does this matter? If you're investing or just watching your money, this is a big move.

Foreign investors pulled out $3 billion in January 2026 (the most since August 2025), which hit the main indices, while midcap and smallcap stocks showed mixed performance.

Realty and IT sectors took the hardest hits, while autos and PSU banks showed mixed performance.

What's behind the crash? Global jitters played a major role—Trump's new tariff threats against Europe and rising tensions in Greenland spooked markets worldwide.

The US Dow Jones fell sharply, which spilled over to India.

Plus, weak demand fears hit Indian IT giants like TCS and Tech Mahindra.