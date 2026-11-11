Sensex up 1,105, Nifty climbs 268, Bank Nifty crosses 60,600
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Wednesday, the Sensex shot up by 1,105 points to trade at 82,211.91 at 9:16am while the Nifty climbed 268 points to trade at 25,312.80 at 9:16am.
Even Bank Nifty made waves by jumping 880 points and crossing the key 60,600 mark.
Banking, auto and financial stocks rally
Banking, auto, and financial stocks led the charge: Nifty Auto was up by 1.45%, with mid-cap and small-cap indices also in green.
InterGlobe Aviation topped the gainers list with a rise of over 3%, followed closely by Mahindra & Mahindra.
Plus, market volatility dropped a bit (India VIX fell nearly 3%), so investors are feeling more chill about what's next.