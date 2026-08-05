Sensex up 152 points as investors adjust to SEBI rules
Business
Markets wrapped up Wednesday on a mixed note; Sensex added 152.05 points to close at 78,581, and Nifty finished at 24,624.65.
The closing auction gave Nifty a late boost, showing investors are getting used to SEBI's new settlement rules.
Smallcaps outperform as India VIX falls
Smaller stocks outperformed the big names today; Nifty Smallcap 100 was up nearly 0.6%.
Volatility cooled off too, with India VIX dropping over 2%.
Metal stocks led sector gains (up almost 1.7%), followed by auto and realty.
Top winners included UltraTech Cement, NTPC, and SBI, while TCS and Reliance slipped a bit.
Overall, smoother market moves as everyone settles into the new system.