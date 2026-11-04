Sensex up 352.20, Nifty rises as FIIs buy, crude drops

The stock market kept up its winning streak on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with the Sensex up 352.20 points or 0.46% at 77,270.05 and the Nifty up 106.40 points or 0.45% at 23,917.25.

The rally was mainly powered by strong buying from foreign investors and a drop in crude oil prices.

Early trading saw far more stocks rising than falling, so it was a pretty upbeat day overall.