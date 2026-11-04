Sensex up 352.20, Nifty rises as FIIs buy, crude drops
The stock market kept up its winning streak on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with the Sensex up 352.20 points or 0.46% at 77,270.05 and the Nifty up 106.40 points or 0.45% at 23,917.25.
The rally was mainly powered by strong buying from foreign investors and a drop in crude oil prices.
Early trading saw far more stocks rising than falling, so it was a pretty upbeat day overall.
FIIs pour 6,836Cr, DIIs exit
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) poured in ₹6,836 crore for a third day straight, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) actually pulled money out, showing a clear shift in who's betting on India right now.
Lower Brent crude prices also gave markets a boost.
Plus, everyone's watching the US midterm elections since their results could shake up global trade and energy prices, both big factors for Indian markets this year.