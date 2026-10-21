Sensex up 400 points, Nifty above 23,000, Infosys jumps 2%
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high, with the Sensex climbing 400 points and the Nifty staying comfortably above 23,000.
Infosys shares jumped 2%, showing investors are feeling good about tech right now.
Private banks slip, SBI posts gains
Not every sector had a great morning, though. Private banks slipped after Q2 results.
Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) bucked the trend and posted gains, highlighting how different sectors are reacting to fresh financial updates and shifting market trends.