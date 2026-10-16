Sensex up 413.66 points to 74,729.27 as IT stocks rally
Business
The Indian stock market had a strong day on Friday, October 16, with the Sensex climbing 413.66 points to close at 74,729.27 and the Nifty rising by 148.80 points to 23,146.15.
The main boost came from IT stocks, which helped the market recover from earlier lows.
Tech Mahindra leads IT rally 8.45%
Tech Mahindra led the IT rally with an impressive 8.45% gain, joined by solid moves from Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech, pushing the Nifty IT index up 3.92% to 31,924.10.
While tech soared, other sectors were a mixed bag: FMCG and Oil and Gas dipped slightly, but Media and Metal stocks posted decent gains.
Overall, investor confidence stayed strong despite some sectoral ups and downs.