Sensex up 49.44, Nifty above 24,300 as Infosys, TCS slip
Business
Markets kicked off Friday in the green, with Sensex up 49.44 points and Nifty holding above 24,300.
The gains were mainly thanks to financial and domestic-focused stocks.
But tech giants like Infosys and TCS took a hit, pulling down the IT sector.
Pharma auto and financial services rally
Pharma, auto, and financial services stocks all saw solid gains, while FMCG dipped a bit.
The broader indices followed the main trend: Nifty Next 50 rose 0.71% and Nifty 500 edged up too.
Despite weak IT performance at home, Asian markets got a boost from strong AI earnings by companies like Microsoft and Amazon.