Sensex up 505 as Israel-Lebanon ceasefire trims oil below $100
Business
The Indian stock market wrapped up Friday on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 505 points to 78,493 and the Nifty 50 closing above 24,350.
This boost came as a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon helped pull global oil prices below $100 a barrel, easing worries for India's economy.
Rupee strengthens as foreign inflows return
Lower oil prices strengthened the rupee and lifted market mood, plus foreign investors started buying again.
FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever led the charge with a nearly 5% jump, while Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics, and Titan also saw solid gains.
Meanwhile, Sun Pharma slipped slightly as investors watched ongoing earnings reports to get a feel for what's next.