Sensex up 505 as Israel-Lebanon ceasefire trims oil below $100

Rupee strengthens as foreign inflows return

Lower oil prices strengthened the rupee and lifted market mood, plus foreign investors started buying again.

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever led the charge with a nearly 5% jump, while Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics, and Titan also saw solid gains.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma slipped slightly as investors watched ongoing earnings reports to get a feel for what's next.