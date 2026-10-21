Sensex up 550 as Trump, Rubio hint India-US trade deal
Business
Markets kicked off Wednesday on a high note, with the Sensex gaining 550 points and the Nifty up by 150 points.
The big mood boost? Hints from US President Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that an India-US trade deal might be close, which got investors feeling upbeat.
Indian sectoral indices move up
After taking a hit on Monday and pausing for Dussehra, markets showed some real resilience today. All sectoral indices moved up, signaling broad optimism.
Even with oil prices still high at $110 a barrel and global tensions in the mix, the rupee opened stronger at 94.78 per US dollar.
Investors seem hopeful that these positive signals could finally ease ongoing trade worries between India and the US.