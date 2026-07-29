Sensex up 888.68 points to 77,654.60 as Nifty tops 24,250
Indian stock markets had a strong Wednesday: Sensex jumped 888.68 points to close at 77,654.60, while Nifty gained 264.85 points to finish above 24,250.
The buzz was driven by heavy buying in IT, FMCG, and metal shares ahead of the US Fed's policy update.
Hindustan Unilever leads 4.59% rise
Hindustan Unilever topped the charts with a 4.59% rise, followed by Infosys (4.18%), Trent (2.74%), Tata Steel (2.55%), and LT (2.51%).
On the flip side, Adani Ports slipped by 3.10%.
Even smaller companies joined the party: Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 1.48%, and Nifty Midcap 100 was up by 0.82%.
India VIX falls 4.41% to 12.01
Market volatility (India VIX) declined 4.41% to hit 12.01, meaning investors are feeling more confident lately thanks to solid earnings and steady buying in tech stocks, even with global worries like high oil prices still hanging around.