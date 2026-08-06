Sensex up over 201 points to 78,782 amid US-Iran talks
Markets kicked off Thursday in the green, with Sensex rising over 201 points at 78,782 and Nifty 50 rising to 24,641.
The upbeat mood came from hopes around U.S.-Iran peace talks and some solid first-quarter earnings.
If you're tracking stocks, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndiGo, and Bharti Airtel led the gains, while a few like Power Grid and Axis Bank slipped.
Donald Trump comment lifts NSE optimism
More stocks were up than down on the NSE as optimism grew after US President Donald Trump said U.S.-Iran negotiations were "working out quite well."
Analysts say financials and auto stocks could keep growing thanks to strong demand and results.
Still, they're keeping an eye on high US bond yields that might slow foreign investment.
For now, though, market vibes are mostly positive as long as those peace talks stay on track.