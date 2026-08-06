Sensex up over 201 points to 78,782 amid US-Iran talks

Markets kicked off Thursday in the green, with Sensex rising over 201 points at 78,782 and Nifty 50 rising to 24,641.

The upbeat mood came from hopes around U.S.-Iran peace talks and some solid first-quarter earnings.

If you're tracking stocks, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndiGo, and Bharti Airtel led the gains, while a few like Power Grid and Axis Bank slipped.