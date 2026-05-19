Sensex's early jump over 400 points fades as rupee weakens
Business
The stock market started strong this Tuesday but lost steam by midday.
Sensex jumped over 400 points early on, and Nifty climbed too, but both slipped as investors cashed out and global vibes turned negative.
The rupee also took a hit against the dollar, adding to the cautious mood.
Profit booking drags markets down
Profit booking was a big driver behind today's dip, especially after Monday's slow gains.
Asian markets like South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei were down too, which didn't help sentiment.
Despite the drop, some stocks managed to shine. On the flip side, some stocks fell hardest.