SEPC Limited rises 4% after ₹854.57cr SAIL contract win
Business
SEPC Limited, a penny stock trading under ₹10, jumped 4% on Thursday after landing a major contract from SAIL.
The shares opened higher at ₹6.55 and reached ₹6.72 during the day, even as most of the market stayed pretty flat.
Stock down 34.37% YTD
SEPC scored an ₹854.57 crore deal from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant to handle civil and structural work for its steel expansion project, set to wrap up in 32 months.
While SEPC's stock is still down 34.37% YTD, it's bounced back with a 12.31% gain just in the last week, showing how quickly things can turn around for smaller companies.