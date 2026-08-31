September 1 rule changes affect taxpayers, LPG users and banks

Missed the August 31 ITR filing? There's a late fee: ₹1,000 if your income does not exceed ₹5 lakh, ₹5,000 if it's more.

Domestic LPG consumers had to finish Aadhaar-based e-KYC by August 31.

Expect new LPG prices next month for both home and business cylinders.

Banks might also update fees for things like ATM use or cash transactions.

And if you handle taxes regularly: TDS/TCS payments are due September 7, GSTR-1 by September 11, and advance tax installment by September 15.