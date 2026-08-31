September 1 rule changes affect taxpayers, LPG users and banks
Heads up: Starting September 1, 2026, some important financial rules are changing.
Taxpayers, LPG users, and bank customers all need to pay attention: think tax deadlines, mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC for domestic LPG consumers, and possible tweaks to prices and bank service charges.
Staying updated now can save you hassle (and fees) later.
ITR late fees, Aadhaar e-KYC, deadlines
Missed the August 31 ITR filing? There's a late fee: ₹1,000 if your income does not exceed ₹5 lakh, ₹5,000 if it's more.
Domestic LPG consumers had to finish Aadhaar-based e-KYC by August 31.
Expect new LPG prices next month for both home and business cylinders.
Banks might also update fees for things like ATM use or cash transactions.
And if you handle taxes regularly: TDS/TCS payments are due September 7, GSTR-1 by September 11, and advance tax installment by September 15.