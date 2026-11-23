Career worries and lack of support seem to be big reasons.

22% of Gen Z workers fear that using AI could make colleagues question their professional skills, and only 27% feel supported by their companies when it comes to AI.

As Wharton's Jessica Reif points out, with less work experience, many young employees hesitate to rely on new tech.

The survey suggests companies need better training, clearer guidelines, and more opportunities to practice using these tools so Gen Z can feel more confident using AI at work.