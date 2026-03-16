Serentica to invest $3.5B to boost clean energy capacity
Business
Serentica Renewables is making a big green move, planning to invest $3.5 billion by March 2027 to boost its commissioned capacity to about 5 GW by March 2027 (scaling from ~2.5 GW expected by March 2026).
After that, it will keep the momentum going with $1.5 to $2 billion in yearly investments.
Government-backed renewable projects to make up 40% of portfolio
By March 2027 (FY27) Serentica aims to reach ~5 GW of commissioned capacity; the source also says it has over 7 GW under development.
It plans to build more solar, wind, hybrid, and storage projects, mainly for industrial users.
Serentica's ambitious target for 2030
During the financial year Serentica acquired Statkraft's India solar portfolio of over 1.5 GWp.
The source does not state a 2030 capacity target; it gives other 2030-related targets (Resonia AUM to ₹1 lakh crore by 2030).