Serentica to invest $3.5B to boost clean energy capacity Business Mar 16, 2026

Serentica Renewables is making a big green move, planning to invest $3.5 billion by March 2027 to boost its commissioned capacity to about 5 GW by March 2027 (scaling from ~2.5 GW expected by March 2026).

After that, it will keep the momentum going with $1.5 to $2 billion in yearly investments.