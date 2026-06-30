Sergio Gor says 1 percent remains in U.S.-India trade talks

Gor calls 'final steps' in negotiations

Gor called these the "final steps" of negotiations, admitting it's taken time but stressing how important it is.

He also mentioned an upcoming Quad foreign ministers meeting in the Philippines, showing both countries are serious about working together in the region.

On a lighter note, Gor said President Trump "has very fond memories of his visit" and that he looks forward to having the President visit India again, pointing out how strong personal connections are helping move things forward.