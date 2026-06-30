Sergio Gor says 1 percent remains in U.S.-India trade talks
The US and India are about to wrap up a big trade agreement: just one percent of talks remain.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor shared the update at a recent summit, highlighting that this deal has been in the works for 18 months and could give a real boost to ties between the two countries.
Gor calls 'final steps' in negotiations
Gor called these the "final steps" of negotiations, admitting it's taken time but stressing how important it is.
He also mentioned an upcoming Quad foreign ministers meeting in the Philippines, showing both countries are serious about working together in the region.
On a lighter note, Gor said President Trump "has very fond memories of his visit" and that he looks forward to having the President visit India again, pointing out how strong personal connections are helping move things forward.