Serve Robotics launches physical AI services after 2024 public debut
Business
Serve Robotics, which spun out from Uber's Postmates deal and went public in 2024, just dropped a new business called Physical AI Services.
The goal? To help other companies power up their robots with connectivity and data tools.
They're teaming up with names like Bedrock Robotics and T-Mobile to push their tech even further.
Serve Robotics works with DoorDash
Serve is moving away from Uber partnerships and now works with DoorDash, too.
CEO and co-founder Ali Kashani says this move, kind of like what AWS did for cloud, opens up Serve's tech so others can build cooler robotic applications.