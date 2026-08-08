ServiceNow expects $1.5B from AI by 2027 as firms scale
Business
ServiceNow expects to make $1.5 billion from its AI products by the end of 2027, says Sumeet Mathur, who leads ServiceNow India's tech and business center.
He shared that companies are moving beyond small AI experiments and are now using AI at scale to automate work and boost security.
ServiceNow's Mathur highlights token costs, context
Mathur pointed out that high token costs are forcing companies to use their AI models more efficiently, leading to smarter resource use.
He highlighted how adding context, like memory and knowledge graphs, helps large language models perform better.
On data sovereignty, Mathur explained that ServiceNow focuses on not just where data is stored but also how it's used securely in workflows, while staying flexible with different cloud setups.