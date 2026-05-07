ServiceNow redeploys 85% of IT help desk after AI adoption
ServiceNow just shifted 85% of its IT help desk team into new roles after bringing in AI to handle routine support tasks.
Instead of layoffs, the company chose to upskill and redeploy people into areas like AI operations, analytics, and security.
At the Knowledge 2026 conference, Chief Digital Information Officer Kellie Romack explained that this move was all about adapting to tech changes without leaving employees behind.
ServiceNow cites $500 million AI productivity gains
Before switching jobs, employees' skills and interests were reviewed so they could land in roles like managing AI systems or improving workflows.
ServiceNow says humans still keep a close eye on their AI, "Humans create AI. It's our job to create governance for AI," Romack said. "We are accountable and responsible for it."
ServiceNow said its AI initiatives generated roughly half a billion dollars in productivity gains, including around $380 million from its own software stack.
and they're pushing for more transparency with AI instead of treating it as a mysterious "black box."