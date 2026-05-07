ServiceNow redeploys 85% of IT help desk after AI adoption

ServiceNow cites $500 million AI productivity gains

Before switching jobs, employees' skills and interests were reviewed so they could land in roles like managing AI systems or improving workflows.

ServiceNow says humans still keep a close eye on their AI, "Humans create AI. It's our job to create governance for AI," Romack said. "We are accountable and responsible for it."

ServiceNow said its AI initiatives generated roughly half a billion dollars in productivity gains, including around $380 million from its own software stack.

and they're pushing for more transparency with AI instead of treating it as a mysterious "black box."