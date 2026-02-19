ServiceNow's R&D in India now rivals its US operations
ServiceNow just shared that nearly half of its worldwide R&D happens in India, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru being their biggest hubs outside the US.
Company president Amit Zavery highlighted this at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, showing how central India has become to their tech ambitions.
India now makes up about 20% of ServiceNow's global engineering team—around 6,000 people.
Their Indian tech center has grown fast (25% CAGR over three years), leading work on AI, CRM, and user interface projects.
Even after a recent stock dip over AI worries, Zavery is upbeat about the future, saying ServiceNow's mix of AI, data, workflow, and security helps it stand out in a $600 billion market.