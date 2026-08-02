Seven firms plan early August IPOs to raise ₹9500cr

Dhoot Transmission is leading and is likely to raise around ₹2,500 crore and is aiming for a valuation of around ₹15,000 crore.

Leap India (backed by KKR) is expected to raise around ₹2,400 crore: more details coming soon.

Innovatiview India is expected to raise around ₹2,000 crore through a complete offer for sale.

Milkey Mist Dairy Foods is expected to launch its IPO in mid-August to raise around ₹1,550 crore.

Smaller players like Milbio Diagnostics (around ₹300 crore) are also joining the action, while Ardee Industries (₹425 crore) and Technocrafts Ventures (around ₹200 crore) have already launched their IPOs.