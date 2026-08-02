Seven firms plan early August IPOs to raise ₹9500cr
If you're into finance or just curious about what's hot in the markets, here's the scoop: seven companies are gearing up to raise around a combined ₹9,500 crore through IPOs in early August.
Names like Dhoot Transmission, Leap India, Innovatiview India, Milkey Mist Dairy Foods, and Ardee Industries are all jumping in.
This wave follows July's record-breaking run where 12 firms pulled in around ₹28,650 crore, the biggest monthly haul since late 2024.
Dhoot leads ₹2500cr IPO, valuation ₹15000cr
Dhoot Transmission is leading and is likely to raise around ₹2,500 crore and is aiming for a valuation of around ₹15,000 crore.
Leap India (backed by KKR) is expected to raise around ₹2,400 crore: more details coming soon.
Innovatiview India is expected to raise around ₹2,000 crore through a complete offer for sale.
Milkey Mist Dairy Foods is expected to launch its IPO in mid-August to raise around ₹1,550 crore.
Smaller players like Milbio Diagnostics (around ₹300 crore) are also joining the action, while Ardee Industries (₹425 crore) and Technocrafts Ventures (around ₹200 crore) have already launched their IPOs.