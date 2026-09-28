Seven Indian firms including Anmol Industries, Koolking Industries file IPOs
India's IPO scene is heating up: seven companies from biscuits, beer, and HVAC tech have just filed to go public.
Big names like Anmol Industries (famous for biscuits in the east) and Koolking Industries (a major HVAC player with a 15% share of its total addressable market (TAM) as of FY26) are leading the charge, showing how diverse businesses are jumping into the stock market.
Anmol Industries ₹1,800cr, Koolking ₹300cr IPOs
Anmol wants to raise ₹1,800 crore, while Koolking is aiming for ₹300 crore.
Other companies joining the IPO rush include Jagatjit Agri Engineering (₹300 crore), Mount Everest Breweries (11.5 million equity shares), Jai Parvati Forge (₹300 crore), Maharashtra Oil Extractions (up to ₹370 crore), and S.G. Encon (7,190,400 equity shares).
It's a pretty big moment for India's business scene. Keep an eye out if you're curious about investing or just want to see which brands make it big next!