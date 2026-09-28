Seven Indian firms including Anmol Industries, Koolking Industries file IPOs

India's IPO scene is heating up: seven companies from biscuits, beer, and HVAC tech have just filed to go public.

Big names like Anmol Industries (famous for biscuits in the east) and Koolking Industries (a major HVAC player with a 15% share of its total addressable market (TAM) as of FY26) are leading the charge, showing how diverse businesses are jumping into the stock market.