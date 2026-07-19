Seven IPOs and 5 listings begin trading from July 20

Cube Highways Trust rolls out its ₹5,000 crore IPO on July 22, priced at ₹151 to ₹152 per unit.

Xtranet Technologies follows with a ₹170 crore issue at ₹120 to ₹127 per share on July 23, alongside Indo-MIM and Lohia Corp.

On the SME front, Gulf Lloyds India, Metalic Technoforge, and Shree Balaji Mala Textiles have their own IPOs lined up.

In the gray market buzz: Millworks Technologies is drawing major interest with a huge premium, while Alpine Texworld hasn't caught much attention yet.