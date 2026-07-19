Seven IPOs and 5 listings begin trading from July 20
Dalal Street is about to get a serious energy boost: seven IPOs are launching and five companies are listing this week, starting July 20.
The big highlight is SBI Funds Management, India's largest asset manager, making its debut on July 21.
Alpine Texworld will also be listed, and Millworks Technologies will debut on the BSE SME platform the same day.
Cube Highways 5000cr IPO priced ₹151-₹152
Cube Highways Trust rolls out its ₹5,000 crore IPO on July 22, priced at ₹151 to ₹152 per unit.
Xtranet Technologies follows with a ₹170 crore issue at ₹120 to ₹127 per share on July 23, alongside Indo-MIM and Lohia Corp.
On the SME front, Gulf Lloyds India, Metalic Technoforge, and Shree Balaji Mala Textiles have their own IPOs lined up.
In the gray market buzz: Millworks Technologies is drawing major interest with a huge premium, while Alpine Texworld hasn't caught much attention yet.