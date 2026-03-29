Seven top Indian firms lose ₹1.75L/cr while Reliance Industries leads
Business
Seven of India's top 10 companies lost a combined ₹1.75 lakh crore in market value last week, with Reliance Industries alone dropping over ₹89,000 crore.
HDFC Bank and SBI also took big hits.
It was a rough week for most major players, though Reliance still holds the title of India's most valuable company.
Sensex and Nifty slip about 1.3%
Both Sensex and Nifty slipped about 1.3%, thanks to global uncertainties and tensions in the Middle East.
Market expert Ajit Mishra pointed out that these international worries are making things shaky at home too.
Interestingly, not everyone struggled: Larsen & Toubro actually saw its valuation go up even as others fell.