SFC Environmental Technologies lists on NSE at ₹355.10 7.61% premium
Business
SFC Environmental Technologies just entered the stock market with a bang, listing at ₹355.10 on the NSE, marking a premium of 7.61% over the issue price of ₹330.
This opening easily topped the expected premium and caught a lot of attention.
SFC IPO QIBs subscribed 18.81x
The IPO, which ran from October 27 to 29, was a hit, especially among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to their reserved portion 18.81 times.
SFC focuses on wastewater and solid waste management solutions.
Experts say if you got shares in the IPO, holding onto them could pay off long term; new investors might want to wait until prices settle before jumping in.