SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard unveil India's automated HLAW system
India just got its own homegrown Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) tech, thanks to SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard Limited.
Unveiled in NeST Hitek Park, Kalamassery on November 11, 2026, this system blends laser and arc welding with robotics and automation, making welding faster and more precise for industries like shipbuilding and defense.
Fiber laser supports Atmanirbhar Bharat self-sufficiency
This HLAW breakthrough means India won't have to rely as much on imported welding platforms. With a powerful fiber laser at its core (designed locally), it's a win for the Atmanirbhar Bharat push toward self-sufficiency.
CSL's chairman Jose V. J. Chairman and Managing Director, CSL said, "The Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding has the potential to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness across Indian manufacturing," positioning Kochi as an emerging hub for industrial innovation.