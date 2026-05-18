SGBs issued November 2020 redeem today at ₹16,012 each
If you bought Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) back in November 2020, you can cash out early today, May 18, 2026, for a solid return.
Each unit now redeems at ₹16,012, which means your investment has grown by around 212% for online investors and about 209% for offline investors.
This payout is based on recent gold prices tracked by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
Sovereign Gold Bonds return about 212%/209%
The bonds were originally sold at ₹5,127 per gram online and ₹5,177 offline.
You could redeem after five years (even though the full term is eight years), and that early exit now gives around 212% returns for online buyers and about 209% for offline buyers, not counting the annual interest.
Heads-up: only those who bought directly during launch and hold till maturity get special tax breaks; if you bought these bonds later from someone else, those perks don't apply anymore.