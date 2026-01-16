Shadowfax IPO opens January 20; GMP hints at 12% gain
Shadowfax Technologies is going public on January 20, aiming to raise ₹1,907 crore through its IPO.
Shares are priced between ₹118 and ₹124 each, and the gray market premium suggests a possible 12% bump on listing.
What does the company do?
Started in 2015, Shadowfax is a tech-first logistics company that helps deliver everything from online shopping orders to food across India.
With over 14,700 pin codes covered and more than 4,200 touchpoints, their network reaches deep into the country.
They also operate big warehouses and sorting centers to keep things moving fast.
Other details:
Shadowfax's total income rose 32% in FY25 to ₹2,515 crore, with profits also growing.
Money raised from the IPO will go toward new equipment, lease payments, and marketing.
The IPO closes January 22; shares are set to list on BSE and NSE by January 28.
Minimum investment: one lot (120 shares) for about ₹14,880.