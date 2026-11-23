Shadowfax names Abhinav Agarwal Chief Product Officer starting November 23, 2026
Shadowfax just named Abhinav Agarwal, who was the director of product and engineering for Amazon Prime in Bengaluru, as its new Chief Product Officer starting November 23, 2026.
With more than 16 years of experience across North America and India, Agarwal is set to help Shadowfax level up its tech game and build out its merchant platform.
Shadowfax revenue ₹1,538 cr, profits 5x
Agarwal will focus on making Shadowfax 360 a go-to platform for merchants, boosting AI across its network, and improving delivery for direct-to-consumer brands.
Meanwhile, the company has been on a roll: its revenue jumped 57% to ₹1,538 crore and profits soared fivefold in Q2 FY27 (July-September 2026), thanks to its express parcel and hyperlocal delivery businesses.