Shadowfax Technologies posts 440% profit jump in Q3 FY26

Profits shot up 168% from the previous quarter (Q2 FY26), and revenue rose by 18%. Expenses climbed too, reaching ₹1,131.33 crore.

Shadowfax raised ₹1,907 crore in its January IPO (subscribed 1.68x). Shares listed at ₹112.60—about 9% below their top price—but bounced back by 4% after the latest earnings news.

Last-mile delivery service provider's earnings per share jumps sharply

They handle last-mile deliveries for e-commerce, D2C brands, and quick commerce—basically getting your orders to your door fast.

Competing with names like Delhivery and XpressBees, Shadowfax's earnings per share jumped to ₹0.69 from ₹0.14 in a year, driven by higher order volumes and better margins this quarter.