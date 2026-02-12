Shadowfax Technologies posts 440% profit jump in Q3 FY26
Shadowfax Technologies just posted a huge 440% profit jump for Q3 FY26, hitting ₹34.86 crore (up from ₹6.46 crore last year).
Revenue also soared 65% to ₹1,159.71 crore.
Revenue up 18% from previous quarter
Profits shot up 168% from the previous quarter (Q2 FY26), and revenue rose by 18%.
Expenses climbed too, reaching ₹1,131.33 crore.
Shadowfax raised ₹1,907 crore in January IPO
Shadowfax raised ₹1,907 crore in its January IPO (subscribed 1.68x).
Shares listed at ₹112.60—about 9% below their top price—but bounced back by 4% after the latest earnings news.
Last-mile delivery service provider's earnings per share jumps sharply
They handle last-mile deliveries for e-commerce, D2C brands, and quick commerce—basically getting your orders to your door fast.
Competing with names like Delhivery and XpressBees, Shadowfax's earnings per share jumped to ₹0.69 from ₹0.14 in a year, driven by higher order volumes and better margins this quarter.