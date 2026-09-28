Shah Investor's Home opens ₹90.17cr IPO subscription Monday to Wednesday
Business
Shah Investor's Home is opening its ₹90.17 crore IPO for subscription from Monday to Wednesday.
Shares are priced between ₹159 and ₹167, and retail investors need at least ₹14,195 to get in.
If you're interested, shares will likely hit NSE and BSE on October 6, 2026.
Beeline Capital Advisors is managing the process.
Shah Investor's Home ₹60cr working capital
Most of the IPO funds (₹60 crore) will boost working capital, with the rest for general corporate needs.
The company saw its income drop from ₹94 crore in FY25 to ₹72 crore in FY26, and profits fell too, but it still serves over one lakh demat accounts across Gujarat and Maharashtra since starting out in 1994.