Shankesh Jewellers launches ₹367cr IPO with bidding closing August 20

The share price is set at ₹88 to ₹93 each, with a minimum bid of 160 shares. Shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 25.

Big investors like Tiger Strategies Fund-I have already chipped in, and funds raised will go toward paying off debt and growing the business.

Financially, Shankesh has shown steady growth: revenue from operations was ₹1,630.79 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Experts are split: some see good potential thanks to solid numbers, while others note that the IPO is largely at par with industry peers.

So if you're thinking of investing, weigh both sides before making a move!