Shankesh Jewellers launches ₹367cr IPO with bidding closing August 20
Shankesh Jewellers's IPO is live now and wraps up on August 20. The company wants to raise ₹367 crore, with both new shares and some being sold by the promoters.
If you're curious, Shankesh is a Mumbai-based B2B jewelry company known for B2B handcrafted gold jewelry and custom designs.
Shankesh Jewellers IPO price band ₹88-₹93
The share price is set at ₹88 to ₹93 each, with a minimum bid of 160 shares. Shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 25.
Big investors like Tiger Strategies Fund-I have already chipped in, and funds raised will go toward paying off debt and growing the business.
Financially, Shankesh has shown steady growth: revenue from operations was ₹1,630.79 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
Experts are split: some see good potential thanks to solid numbers, while others note that the IPO is largely at par with industry peers.
So if you're thinking of investing, weigh both sides before making a move!