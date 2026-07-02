Shantha Biologics partners with Novo Nordisk to produce diabetes-obesity cartridges
Shantha Biologics (from Hyderabad) just signed a deal with global pharma giant Novo Nordisk to produce cartridges for injectable diabetes and obesity drugs.
Basically, these are the cartridges used in pen injectors for treatments like insulin and GLP-1 therapies (stuff people can use at home).
The financial details are under wraps, but this partnership puts Shantha on the map for making advanced medicines.
Shantha Biologics uses US FDA-approved lines
The Hyderabad site uses US Food and Drug Administration-approved automated lines to keep things super precise and up to international standards.
Dr. Vishy Chebrol, Shantha's director, said this deal shows off its technical strength and commitment to quality.
Looking ahead, Shantha plans to expand its vaccine and biologics operations and expects its workforce in Hyderabad to grow to 500 people soon, helping India step up as a big player in biotech manufacturing.