Shantha Biologics partners with Novo Nordisk to produce diabetes-obesity cartridges

Shantha Biologics uses US FDA-approved lines

The Hyderabad site uses US Food and Drug Administration-approved automated lines to keep things super precise and up to international standards.

Dr. Vishy Chebrol, Shantha's director, said this deal shows off its technical strength and commitment to quality.

Looking ahead, Shantha plans to expand its vaccine and biologics operations and expects its workforce in Hyderabad to grow to 500 people soon, helping India step up as a big player in biotech manufacturing.