SHANTI Act clears nuclear liability hurdle for U.S.-India cooperation

JPMorgan forecasts $2.2T US nuclear market

Nuclear energy is getting a lot of attention: JPMorgan predicts a $2.2 trillion US market by 2050. Its reliability makes it perfect for powering AI infrastructure and companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon.

Korsnick also sees India becoming a global manufacturing hub for nuclear tech, using its skilled workforce to deepen ties with the US and create new opportunities in both countries.