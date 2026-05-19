SHANTI Act clears nuclear liability hurdle for U.S.-India cooperation
Big news: The SHANTI Act has removed old nuclear liability issues that have slowed U.S.-India cooperation since 2005.
Maria Korsnick, CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute, says this move removes a major roadblock and sets the stage for new investments and collaborations.
With electricity needs rising thanks to AI and massive data centers, the Act helps fuel long-term plans for more nuclear power.
JPMorgan forecasts $2.2T US nuclear market
Nuclear energy is getting a lot of attention: JPMorgan predicts a $2.2 trillion US market by 2050. Its reliability makes it perfect for powering AI infrastructure and companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon.
Korsnick also sees India becoming a global manufacturing hub for nuclear tech, using its skilled workforce to deepen ties with the US and create new opportunities in both countries.