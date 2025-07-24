Shanti Gold's ₹360cr IPO: Should you subscribe to this issue?
Shanti Gold International, a Mumbai-based gold jewelry maker, just raised ₹108 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening on July 25, 2025.
The company is known for its 22kt cubic zirconia casting gold jewelry and runs a large integrated facility in Mumbai, supplying both Indian states and international markets.
IPO details
The IPO will offer 1.81 crore shares priced between ₹189-₹199 each, aiming to raise about ₹360.11 crore.
You can apply between July 25 and July 29, with the stock expected to list on August 1.
Shares are split up: half for big institutional investors, 35% for retail buyers like you, and the rest for non-institutional investors.
Strong capacity at its Mumbai plant
Shanti Gold stands out with its focus on stylish yet traditional gold jewelry and has built up solid capacity (2,700kg per year) at its Mumbai plant.
Its reach goes beyond India—so if you're into brands that blend local roots with global ambitions, this one's worth watching.