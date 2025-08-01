Shanti Gold's ₹360cr IPO subscribed 81x, hits over 15% pop Business Aug 01, 2025

Shanti Gold International's IPO was a hit, subscribed 81.17 times and raising ₹360.11 crore.

Shares were priced at ₹189-₹199 and started trading today at over 15% above the issue price—slightly below what the gray market expected, but still a strong debut.