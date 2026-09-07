Shanti Inorganics shares open at ₹157.70, rise 90% from IPO
Business
Shanti Inorganics just had a huge moment: its shares opened at ₹157.70 on the NSE SME platform, jumping 90% over the IPO price of ₹83.
The IPO was a hot ticket, getting subscribed 142.17 times in just three days, thanks mostly to non-institutional investors who led the rush.
Shanti Inorganics makes sulfur-based chemicals
The company makes sulfur-based chemicals used in things like food processing, medicines, and water treatment.
Their factory is in Gujarat, with a new Bavla unit that started up last year and can produce 18,000 tons annually.